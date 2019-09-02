State Sen. Kel Seliger issues statement on shooting

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – State Senator Kel Seliger has issued a statement regarding the shootings that left several dead and more injured in Odessa Saturday.
“I am saddened and horrified by the senseless violence that occurred in Midland and Odessa yesterday. After spending the day with victims, their families, law enforcement, first responders and Governor Abbott my heart is heavy for the Permian Basin. As an elected official I will continue to look to my constituents for guidance on solutions that will prevent this evil from occurring in the future. I am proud of the first responders and community leaders of Midland and Odessa who seamlessly came together during and after this tragedy. The quick response of our local law enforcement no doubt saved many lives. I know the communities of Midland and Odessa will stand together to get through this tragedy #WestTexasStrong.”Sen. Kel Seliger