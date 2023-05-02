(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 2, 2023.)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Monday that state sales tax revenue for the month of April totaled $4.09 billion, 6.7% percent more than April 2022.

According to a news release from the comptroller’s office, state sales tax revenue totaled $4.09 billion in April. The majority of that sales tax is based on sales made in March and remitted to the agency in April.

“April sales tax revenue growth, moderately in excess of general price inflation, suggests economic expansion continues in spite of higher interest rates and fears of a recession,” said Hegar. “The strongest growth continues to be from sectors primarily driven by business spending.”

The news release said total sales tax revenue for the last three months, ending in April, was up 8.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Sales tax makes up 56% of all tax collections.