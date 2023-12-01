AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State sales tax revenue in November totaled $4.1 billion, 3.7% more than November 2022 according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

According to the office of the Texas Comptroller, the majority of November’s sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October.

“State sales tax revenue growth resumed in November after slightly declining on an annual basis the previous month,” said Hegar. “Remittances from sectors driven by business spending were mixed — receipts from the mining and construction sectors rose significantly from year-ago levels, while receipts from the manufacturing sector declined slightly. Receipts from the wholesale trade sector dropped significantly — the seventh decline from prior year levels in the last eight months.”

The comptroller’s office continued saying Texas collected revenue from other major taxes including:

Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $561 million, up 7% from November 2022;

Motor fuel taxes — $327 million, down 1% from November 2022;

Oil production tax — $575 million, up 1% from November 2022;

Natural gas production tax — $211 million, down 48% from November 2022;

Hotel occupancy tax — $74 million, up 2% from November 2022; and

Alcoholic beverage taxes — $152 million, up less than 1% from November 2022.

More information can be found on the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch.