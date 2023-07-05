AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State sales tax revenue in June totaled $3.92 billion, 6.8% more than June 2022 according to a news release from the Texas Comptroller.

According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the majority of June sales tax revenue is based on sales made in May and remitted to the agency in June.

“The overall rate of sales tax revenue growth was in line with the rate of growth over the last three months,” Hegar said. “Growth in receipts from sectors principally driven by business spending continued to outpace that from consumer-oriented retail trade.”

HEgar said total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2023 was up 5.9% compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 56% of all tax collections.

Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $597 million, up 2 percent from June 2022;

motor fuel taxes — $324 million, up less than 1 percent from June 2022;

oil production tax — $456 million, down 33 percent from June 2022;

natural gas production tax — $184 million, down 58 percent from June 2022;

hotel occupancy tax — $71 million, up 6 percent from June 2022; and

alcoholic beverage taxes — $156 million, up 4 percent from June 2022.

More information can be found on the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch.