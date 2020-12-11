State of Texas activates federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program for long-term care staff, patients

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the State of Texas will participate in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal program to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities against COVID-19. The program is free of charge to facilities and sends staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to these facilities to vaccinate residents and staff who volunteer to participate.

The first vaccines included in this program will be provided to pharmacies the week of Dec. 21, and the program will begin Dec. 28.

“The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the State of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for offering this program free of charge to these facilities and for working alongside us to keep our communities safe.”

Long-term care facilities that have not enrolled in the program, says the Governor’s Office, can enroll with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Immunization Program to receive vaccines and vaccinate their own staff and residents, or partner with a local pharmacy or other vaccine provider.