State COVID-19 hotline connects businesses, homebound individuals with mobile vaccination teams

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is bringing mobile vaccination teams directly to businesses, organizations and homebound individuals to make it easier for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Texas launched a state call center Friday at 8 a.m. to help businesses and organizations schedule a visit with a mobile team. Those interested in setting one up can call (844) 90-TEXAS and select option 3. They must have at least 10 interested individuals who want to be vaccinated to qualify.
People who are homebound can also call the hotline and choose option 1 to ask a state mobile vaccination team for a home visit.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management first launched the program as a pilot in January to reach underserved areas in the state. Since then, the responsibilities of the teams, which are made up of Texas National Guard members, have increased across the state.
