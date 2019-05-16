Stanley Black & Decker announces North Texas plant, 500 jobs

Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker plans to open a manufacturing plant in North Texas and create about 500 jobs.

The Connecticut-based company on Wednesday announced groundbreaking will take place this summer on the CRAFTSMAN plant in Fort Worth.

A Stanley Black & Decker statement says the 425,000-square-foot (39483.46-square meter) complex should be completed by late 2020. The plant will make a variety of CRAFTSMAN mechanics tools, including sockets, ratchets, wrenches and general sets.

Stanley Black & Decker currently operates about 30 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., with more than 100 manufacturing units around the world.

