ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student.

The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members involved on off-campus administrative leave.

Abilene police and Child Protective Services then began investigating alongside AISD, and the staff members directly involved with the restraint are now no longer employed at the district.

“The protection of our children and staff is our top priority and we are committed to providing a safe and secure place for everyone in AISD to work and go to school,” a statement from Abilene ISD explains. “The district takes these situations extremely seriously.”

KTAB and KRBC have also reached out to Abilene police to get more information on this incident and to see if the staff members involved will be facing criminal charges.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article when additional information released.