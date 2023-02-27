WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Travelers making last minute spring break plans are feeling the heat of inflation.

Airlines, hotels and cruise lines have less availability due to fewer number of employees.

However, the challenges of availability and higher travel prices are not stopping everyone from their spring break fun.

Allen Samuels House of Travel GM and President, Bambi Eskew, has seen an uptick in business this year.

“I have seen people who have been housebound or not traveling because of covid the last few years who are really ready to go and desperate to get somewhere and have fun and get to enjoy what they worked for. So I will say that we have been busier this year than we have probably been in the last four or five years, so that’s a good sign for travel. It’s a good time for people to get to go and enjoy things. There are still deals there.” -ESKEW

For last minute travelers, availability fluctuates day to day. Current options include trips like cruise ships out of Galveston, Mexico and Caribbean packages as well as vacations within the states.

Travel warnings are currently active in Mexico. Eskew, encourages travelers to be aware of surroundings when in a foreign country and to look for opportunities for group tours.

There are still a number of spring break opportunities for families and students to enjoy, although prices tend to be higher demand.