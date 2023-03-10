WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One of Magnolia’s biggest annual events is back for 2023!

Spring at the Silos draws in hundred of locals, as well as people from all over the world. Magnolia says that visitors can expect to enjoy the garden in full bloom, seasonal menu flavors, live music, guided tours, curated vendors and artists and two special weekends of surprises and delights!

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and also from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. The Silos are located at 601 Webster Avenue.

There will also be a heavy police presence and barricaded areas near the Silos during both weekends, so be sure to seek alternate routes when traveling.