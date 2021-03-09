SPI mayor lifts COVID-19 restrictions for beach operations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday night, South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty rescinded the emergency order regarding COVID-19 restrictions for beachgoers.
McNulty signed the order a couple of hours before Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-34 goes into effect.
Beginning Wednesday, March 10, at 12:01 a.m., South Padre Island, along with other cities across Texas will lift measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The newly signed order lifts the following measures:
BEACH VENDORS
- Beach vendors can only preset the front-row following the spacing guidelines below.
- All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited.
- All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.
- All secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup on demand only.
- Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup, for the secondary rows.
- Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.
BEACH GOERS
- All types of canopies and pop-up tents will be prohibited. Single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet (96-inches) in diameter will be prohibited.
- All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.
- Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.
- Other setups are prohibited within the 15 feet between the equipment.
To see the full order, click here.
