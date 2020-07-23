Southwest will test thermal cameras at Dallas Love Field

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Dallas-Love-Field-airport-jpg_20160610183900-159532

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will soon test thermal cameras to spot travelers who are running a fever, a symptom of COVID-19.

The test will start in early August at Dallas Love Field and run one to three months.

City and airline officials said Wednesday that in the first phase of the test, temperature readings won’t be tied to individuals.

Instead, the idea is to evaluate the cameras, where they should be placed, and how thermal screening could affect the flow of traffic at security checkpoints.

Southwest says it’ll decide later on additional testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss