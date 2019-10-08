Snoop Dogg headlining at Abilene club next month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Famed rapper Snoop Dogg is going to headline a show at an Abilene nightclub next month.
Snoop is set to take the stage at The Patio at La Nueva Luna Monday, November 4. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show’s set to begin at 10:30 p.m.
A social media post says this will be his first performance in Abilene!
Tickets are available at AbileneConcerts.com. General admission is $75 in advance or $85 the day of the concert.
Anyone interested in making table reservations can call (325)701-7985 for more information.
Only attendees 18 and older will be allowed into the show.