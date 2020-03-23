Small business loan applications are now available in Texas due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Small business loan applications are now available in Texas after the Small Business Administration granted Texas’ Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday, March 20, that the U.S. Small Business Administration has now granted Texas’ Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) assistance declaration.

The EIDL Declaration makes loans available statewide to small and private businesses, as well as to non-profit organizations.

This was done in an effort to help alleviate economic injury caused by the COVID-19.

Small businesses that think they might be eligible for an SBA EIDL can visit the SBA’s website. From the website, you can directly apply for assistance.

For additional information on Texas business-related COVID-19 resources, including a list of required documentation for the SBA Loan process, you can visit gov.texas.gov/business/page/coronavirus.