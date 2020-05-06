Six Flags plans to reopen some parks later this month

Guests who want to visit a Six Flags location upon reopening will have to make reservations in advance

(FOX NEWS) — Six Flags is hoping to open some of its theme parks later this month but you will have to make a reservation.

Social distancing restrictions will be in place for some of those theme parks in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Georgia.

Extra safety measures include temperature checks, face masks, cashless transactions, and mobile ordering.

