Six Flags plans to reopen some parks later this month

(FOX NEWS) — Six Flags is hoping to open some of its theme parks later this month but you will have to make a reservation.
Social distancing restrictions will be in place for some of those theme parks in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Georgia.
Extra safety measures include temperature checks, face masks, cashless transactions, and mobile ordering.
