Single Texas father asks for Christmas cards for special needs son

A father is asking for help from strangers to help him fulfill his special needs son's Christmas wish.

BELTON, Texas (KCEN) — The love that Marty Mendoza has for his son, Marty Jr., can’t be described in words. Mendoza is a stay-at-home dad who has cared for his son for the last 30 years alone.

“I’ve been his mom and dad for almost 30 years. My ex-wife, when he was born, she up and left when he was about 2 years old,” Mendoza said. “She said he was retarded. I hate that word. And basically, I’ve been his mom and dad ever since.”

Mendoza said Marty Jr. suffers from severe autism, is non-verbal and is the absolute joy and light of his life.

Marty Mendoza, Jr. 419 West Avenue C Belton, TX 76513

“Just hope. He gives me hope,” he said, hugging his son and giving him a kiss on the forehead. “Without him, I’m truly lost.”

This Christmas, Mendoza wants the best for his son and is asking for a little Christmas magic with letters and cards for his son to open on Christmas day. It’s for a chance to see the joy in his eyes and the smile on his face, Mendoza said.

