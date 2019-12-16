Sid Miller faced online backlash a month ago for posting the phrase ‘get a rope’ on Facebook. This weekend, Gov. Abbott said it on Twitter.

Closings and Delays
Abbott responded to criticism about his language by pointing to a decade's old Pace salsa ad. He told a critic to "lighten up."

Gov. Greg Abbott during the Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony on May 25, 2019 Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

By Chase Karacostas, The Texas Tribune

was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

A month ago, agriculture commissioner Sid Miller faced online backlash after tweeting the phrase “get a rope” – a statement critics said harkens back to lynching African Americans in the South in the 19th and early 20th century.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott did the same thing.

Abbott was responding to a Twitter user asking him what he would do about a Whataburger location running out of Dr. Pepper.

“Whataburger was OUT of Dr. Pepper this morning @GregAbbott_TX,” Josh Woosley tweeted. “What are you going to do about this.”

“Get a rope,” Abbott responded.

The backlash was swift.

In both instances, the statewide office holders said it was a joke based off of a decades old Pace salsa ad after being attacked for making the offensive comment online. Abbott responded with a YouTube link to the ad. Abbott’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The 1992 salsa ad shows a group of men sitting around a fire eating dinner. When one of them offers a salsa made in New York City instead of Pace — which is from San Antonio — another man says “get a rope.”

Miller’s statement came in response to a Facebook post that complained about a group called “Sons of Confederate Veterans” which was blocked from participating in a Veteran’s Day parade in Stephenville.

“Who told them to leave? Get a rope,” Miller said.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2019/12/16/greg-abbott-tweeted-get-rope-after-whataburger-ran-out-dr-pepper/.

The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Explore the next 10 years with us.

