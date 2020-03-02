Sheriff: Texas deputy shoots, kills man during confrontation

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by a deputy during a Houston area confrontation after he ignored requests to put down a gun and instead pointed it at officers.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man had been stopped by deputies after he had been seen leaving a scene where authorities had found a heavily damaged vehicle around 10 a.m. Sunday just northeast of Houston.

Gonzalez says the man began waving around a gun and deputies tried to get him to put the weapon down.

When the man pointed his gun at officers, one deputy fatally shot him.