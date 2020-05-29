Sheriff: Texas constable mistakenly killed by deputy

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas deputy mistakenly shot and killed another responding officer while investigating a report of a suspicious person.

The shooting happened early Friday in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says several deputies and Deputy Constable Caleb Rule were searching an unoccupied home when one of the deputies opened fire.

The sheriff says the deputy mistook Rule for an intruder.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.