MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard.

“What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “He has zero authority to do anything over the or with the Florida governor.”

McNamara says he backs both Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their choice of moving migrants to northeastern cities.

On Monday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he would be opening a criminal investigation into the flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, all leaving from the San Antonio area.

“Lured them with promises of a better life, which is what they were absolutely looking for,” Salazar said.

“And with the knowledge that they were going to cling to whatever hope they could, they could be offered for a better life, to just be exploited and hoodwinked into making this trip to Florida and then onward to Martha’s Vineyard for what I believe to be nothing more than political posturing.”

McNamara says this all boils down to the presidential administration and that the governors have done nothing wrong in his opinion.

“Who wouldn’t want to go to Martha’s Vineyard,” he said to FOX 44 News. “There are a whole lot happier up there than they are in San Antonio. He [Salazar] needs to take a long, hard look in his own backyard and focus on solving his crimes that are going on down there in bear county rather than worrying about what Governor DeSantis has done.”

The migrants have filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis. And what does he have to say about all this?

“They accuse the governors of Arizona, Texas and me of political stunts in terms of dealing with illegal immigration,” DeSantis said. “But the biggest stunt was Biden coming into office and reversing Trump’s policies.”