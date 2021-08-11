Sex reassignment surgery is child abuse, says Texas DFPS in response to Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety graduation ceremony for the A-2021 recruiting class on July 30, 2021 in Austin. The graduating class of 145 Troopers is the largest in the department’s history. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) responded to an inquiry from Governor Greg Abbott about whether sex reassignment surgery is considered child abuse.

On Wednesday, the DFPS released their findings and stated that the procedure is child abuse.

“Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse,” said Commissioner Jaime Masters. “This surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children’s bodies.”

Masters says in a letter to Abbott that the procedure may cause a genuine threat of harm from physical injury.

The commissioner cited Section 261 of the Texas Family Code that prohibits parents from inflicting substantial physical harm onto their children.

Governor Abbott asked the DFPS to investigate the matter on August 6 and stated the definition of abuse should include any surgical procedure for gender reassignment that will sterilize the child.

Surgeries he mentioned included hysterectomy, penectomy, and mastectomy.

Medical experts tell The Texas Tribune that transgender children rarely if ever have surgeries like orchiectomies, hysterectomies and mastectomies before they are adults.

The governor referenced Texas Code Ch. 167, which outlaws female genital mutilation for someone younger than 18.

However, there is no law in place at this time prohibiting male genital mutilation circumcision for someone younger than 18.

Masters additionally stated that anyone who believes a sex reassignment surgery has been committed on a child must report it to the DFPS.

The commissioner affirms that all allegations involving this procedure on children will be taken seriously and investigated.