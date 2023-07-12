AUSTIN (KXAN) — Suburban growth continued to lead the way in population growth last year, according to new census estimates for cities across the country.

Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, Texas’ population increased by 470,708, surpassing a total of 30 million.

Georgetown was revealed as the fastest-growing city in the nation with a population greater than 50,000, for the second year in a row. The city grew by 14.4%, adding almost 11,000 new residents.

Kyle and Leander both grew at more than 10%, ranking as third- and fourth-fastest growing cities nationwide. Santa Cruz, California, ranked second, with 12.5% growth.

Where did population change happen quickest?

Smaller cities grew at an even faster pace. Jarrell is the fastest-growing city in Texas, up 60.9% in 2022. The city added more than 1,600 residents, bringing the total population up to 3,410.

Nearby Liberty Hill also features in the top 10 fastest-growing cities in Texas, but dropped from second place in 2021 to eighth in 2022.

Josephine, northeast of Dallas, dropped to second place in 2022, after being the fastest-growing city in Texas in 2021. The city’s population grew by more than 50%, as did neighboring Caddo Mills.

Godley, southwest of Fort Worth, and Celina, north of Dallas, round out the top five.

Locally, four additional cities appear in the top 30 fastest-growing in the state: Hutto (18.7%), Dripping Springs (16.8%), Georgetown (14.4%) and Bertram (14.1%). On the opposite end, five local cities appear in the top 30 fastest-declining cites: Volente (-3.5%), The Hills (-3.1%), West Lake Hills (-2.5%), Sunset Valley (-2.4%) and Creedmoor (-2.3%).

Use our interactive map below to see population changes across the state. You can look up your city using the search feature in the top left of the map.

Which cities have the most new residents?

When looking at population totals, Fort Worth added the most new residents between July 2021 and July 2022, with almost 19,200. San Antonio is close behind with almost 18,900 new residents.

Houston is third, with a population increase of more than 11,000. Several suburban cities also feature in the top 10 list, including Georgetown and Leander.

Meanwhile, Austin suburbs Pflugerville and Cedar Park feature in the top 10 cities that lost the most population. Corpus Christi tops that list with Beaumont right behind, each losing more than 1,500 residents.

Cedar Park’s population declined by about 1,200, while Pflugerville lost 925 residents.

Largest cities in the country

The new population estimates mean four of the nation’s 10 largest cities are now in Texas. Austin jumped up to the tenth spot, having surpassed San Jose, California. Austin’s population is now just shy of 975,000.

Dallas has around 1.3 million residents, while San Antonio is approaching 1.5 million. Houston remains the largest city in the state, with more than 2.3 million people.

New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago remain the three largest cities nationwide, but all three saw population declines in 2022. New York alone lost more than 120,000 residents, a decrease of 1.5%.

Among cities with more than 50,000 people, Fort Worth added more residents than anywhere else in the country, with 19,170. Phoenix, Arizona, was right behind at 19,053, while San Antonio ranked third, adding 18,889 new residents.