Sen. Cruz, Rep. Roy to speak with landowners at border, hold press conference

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy will be meeting with landowners in South Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 1. They will then be hosting a press conference.

Early Wednesday both met with officials in Laredo to discuss issues affecting the region such as trade, immigration, COVID-19 recovery, and national security, a release said.

Cruz and Roy are expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 in Edinburg, Texas, following their meeting with landowners in Roma, Texas.

The press conference will be streamed live in this article.

