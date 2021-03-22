Sen. Cruz calls on President to allow press to “observe, film, and report on conditions at the border”

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday, May 11 that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Senator Ted Cruz is calling on the Biden administration to stop “denying the press the ability to observe, film, and report on the conditions at the border.”

As migrants continue to arrive along the Southern border, Senator Ted Cruz is calling on President Bident to allow “free and fair reporting on the crisis.”

The statement released on Twitter comes after Senator Cruz announced he and 14 colleagues will travel to the border this week to speak to CBP regarding the situation.

Denying the press the ability to observe, film, and report on the conditions at the border is not openness or transparency—it is hiding the truth from the American people.



That is why I’m calling on Biden to commit to allowing free and fair reporting on the crisis at the border. pic.twitter.com/ZjjIyDf7Ak — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 22, 2021

Sen. Cruz writes about the thousands that are making their way across each day and “overwhelming” the system. He calls it a “crisis of [Biden’s] own doing.”

He tells President Biden in the statement that he is “hiding the truth from the American people,” by not being transparent about what is happing along the border.

Sen. Cruz will be joined by Sen. John Cornyn and are scheduled to arrive in the RGV area Friday, March 26.