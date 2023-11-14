The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t want to miss the reimagined LIGHTSCAPE, returning to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for a second consecutive year.

This year’s dazzling sensation features an astonishing 80 percent newly designed displays, providing an even more immersive and magical experience.

Credit: LIGHTSCAPE

“You may think you’ve seen Lightscape, but you’ve never seen this Lightscape,” said Patrick Newman, CEO and President of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

LIGHTSCAPE runs from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, with entry times available every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. nightly.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $50, with special discounts available for value nights or off-peak times. Tickets are required for entry, and include a guaranteed on-sit parking spot. And if you keep an eye out, you might even be able to spot Santa himself — he appears on select nights!