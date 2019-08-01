Selena mural goes up in her old neighborhood

Selena is being honored with her mural near where she used to live in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (NBC) – The late Grammy award-winning singer “Selena” is being honored in her Texas hometown, more than 20 years after her death.

A watercolor mural was unveiled Tuesday in Corpus Christi’s Molina neighborhood.

It replaces older artwork that had been there for some 25 years.

This spot was chosen because it’s near where Selena used to live – to pay tribute to her roots.

The project has been in the works for over a year now.

Selena who was shot in 1995.

A former president of her fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.