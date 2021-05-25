PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — It seems humans aren’t the only ones looking for a beach gateway, as on Monday an alligator was seen in Malaquite Beach.
According to a post from Padre Island National Seashore, the American alligator made its way from Louisiana.
Officials determined the alligator’s origin by the tail notch and the tags found on its rear feet.
The rare beach visitor was sent a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey.
Padre Island National Seashore worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to safely transport it.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Kansas teen hugged his best friend, then later recognized him as his mom’s alleged killer
- Student told deputy a Kansas lawmaker kicked him in the testicles
- William Shakespeare, first UK man to receive COVID vaccine, dies at 81
- See ya later: Alligator spotted at Padre Island transported to rehabilitation facility
- Texas Senate sends pandemic powers reform to governor’s desk