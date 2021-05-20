Second victim comes forward against El Paso police officer accused of sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second victim has come forward against an El Paso police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old victim at a Northwest apartment complex is out of jail.

Abderrazak Boukhatmi, 34, is now accused of a second sexual assault that allegedly happened last June with a 26-year-old victim. Police say the woman came forward after initial reports of his conduct earlier this week.

Police say Boukhatmi, a two-year veteran on the police force, will be booked once again after he was released on Tuesday under a $45,000 cash surety bond, as news media became aware of the first arrest. His bond will be set at $100,000 for the second charge.

He is currently on administrative leave after being relieved of duty. City documents show Boukhatmi was hired as a police officer on July 29, 2019 and was earning $48,512 a year.

And, police say his mugshot will be released “shortly,” after KTSM 9 News requested the photo.

A spokesman with the El Paso Police Department says they withheld Boukhatmi’s mugshot as they were conducting an investigation.

“He was booked on the date of arrest,” an El Paso Police Department spokesman said. “This individual’s mug shot has not been released for one reason only, that is case sensitivity. In order to maintain the integrity of an on-going investigation it was necessary to withhold its release so that the case would not be tainted. Release of the mug shot would have tainted the case and been a disservice to any victim.”

The second victim told police she met Boukhatmi in June of 202 after communicating with him for a week. The met at White Spur Park on Love Road and after a short conversation, the victim says he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Earlier this week, police department said Abderrazak Boukhatmi, 34, allegedly forced a 19-year-old victim to perform oral sex on him when he discovered the individual inside a pool restroom at the Las Mansiones Apartment at Cimarron Apartments complex after hours.

