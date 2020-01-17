Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
Search suspended days after deadly collision off Texas coast

Texas

by: Associated Press

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two crew members missing after a deadly collision between a fishing boat and an oil tanker just off the Texas coast.

Officials say the search following Tuesday’s collision covered nearly 50 miles before it was called off Thursday.

Two other crew members of the fishing boat were pulled out of the water Tuesday, but one died shortly thereafter.

The cause of the collision near the entrance to Galveston Bay remains under investigation.

