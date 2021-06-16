Search for armed felon goes statewide, suspect accused of shooting officer

WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A statewide blue alert was issued Tuesday night as the search for Royce Wood continues.
Police in Wise County are still looking for the armed felon on parole, he’s accused of shooting a police officer in the leg Sunday night.
It started when a Wise County Deputy and Rhome Police officer pulled over a motorcycle they say Wood was driving. He got off the bike and started shooting.
At least one of the shots hit the Rhome Police officer in the leg. He is still recovering.
Wood was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, vest, green shirt and shorts.
Wood is considered to be armed and dangerous.
