BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search of a Texas bayou after receiving a distress call that a boat with seven people had taken on water late Monday.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that a search of the water found no sign of a boat or any people in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston.

The agency says no missing persons reports were filed, so the search was suspended.