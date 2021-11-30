Search continues for Bosque County fugitive at large

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a fugitive at large.

Carlos Brown Maeso is approximately six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has distinguishing tattoos seen in the photos below.





(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Maeso has an outstanding warrant for Criminal Conspiracy (to Commit Robbery), a third-degree felony. He is known to frequent Waco and the Laguna Park area.

The Sheriff’s Office will charge and arrest anyone providing shelter or transportation, or in anyway assisting Maeso in avoiding arrest. Aiding a felony fugitive is a third-degree felony offense.

If you have any information on Maeso’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office