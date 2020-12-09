SD 30 Candidates endorse proposed three-fifths rule change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick has plans to ask state leaders in January to lower the minimum number of votes required to bring a bill to the floor of the Texas Senate.

He previously changed it from 21 to 19, which is three-fifths of the 32-member body. On Wednesday, Patrick announced plans to ask the Texas Senate to lower the threshold from 19 to 18. Republicans now have 18 Senate seats.

“A simple majority vote of 16 is needed to pass a bill, but we must be able to get that bill to the floor without Democrats blocking it,” Patrick said.

In a statement, he called for State Representative Drew Springer and Shelley Luther, who are running in a special runoff election for Senate District 30, to let voters know where they stand on the Senate’s procedural rules.

Two candidates on Twitter supported the change.

I completely support the change. We must pass conservative legislation that Drew Springer and other Republicans have killed in past sessions. This rule change is needed to do just that.#DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/oBMBGEM4Xq — Shelley Luther for Texas Senate (@ShelleyLuther) December 9, 2020

I endorse the move to 18 and look forward to voting for it on Jan 12th. #txlege @DanPatrick https://t.co/PfSCfQYplp — Drew Springer (@DrewSpringer) December 9, 2020

However, the Texas Democratic Party called the move “dead wrong.”

In a statement, the party says, “At a time where we should be working together to solve the challenges facing Texas, Republicans like Dan Patrick attempt to change the rules to jam through unpopular legislation that hurts working families.”