School supply drive in Killeen ends in a huge surprise

KILLEEN, Texas (KCEN) — Texas Black Pages and Village United held a school supply drive Saturday afternoon for teachers to stock up their classrooms. Supplies were donated from ‘Girl Me Too’, which is an organization to empower females in education. Teachers were able to come and go and fill bags with what they need for no cost.

“I am an assistant principal on a title one campus where a lot of our students do need additional supplies,” said Nicola Gardere, who is an assistant principal in Killeen. “So for the community to provide an event like this where I am able to come in and pick up supplies for the students is phenomenal.”

But the drive was not the only kindness seen in Killeen Saturday afternoon, for one mother it was a day she will never forget.

