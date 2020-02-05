School portrait service closing Virginia facility

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Lifetouch, the brand known for its school portraits services, plans to close its Chesapeake production facility by the end of the summer.

The Virginian-Pilot reports approximately 170 workers will be affected by the shutdown.

A spokeswoman for Shutterfly, the online photo developing site that owns Lifetouch, said equipment and volumes of portrait packages from school picture days stored at the Chesapeake plant will be moved to a new production hub in Texas.

The company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois.

Lifetouch will still have facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.