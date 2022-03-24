AUSTIN (KXAN) — A school nurse at IDEA Rundberg, a charter school in Austin, started a GoFundMe Thursday for the teen who was caught on video getting tossed by a tornado in his red truck.

Bianca Jaimes said the 16-year-old student of hers, who is identified as Riley Leon in the GoFundMe, originally did not go to the hospital after the incident, because the family does not have health insurance and nothing appeared to physically wrong with him.

But on Thursday Jaimes said Leon showed up to school for the first time since the viral incident and had to leave early with back pain.

Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

“He said ‘my back has been hurting, it started hurting last night,'” she recalled.

That’s when Leon’s mom came to pick him up and took him to the hospital where doctors found fractures to the teen’s back, according to Jaimes, who has been in contact with the family throughout the day Thursday.

The nurse is raising money to help the family pay for any medical bills. You can find the GoFundMe for Leon here.