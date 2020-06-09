‘Save me’: Texas man’s in-custody death raises key questions

by: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (Austin American-Statesman) — Police video and documents released more than a year after the in-custody death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used a stun gun on him, despite multiple pleas that he couldn’t breathe following a chase after he failed to dim his headlights.

A report published Monday by the Austin-American Statesmen and KVUE-TV says the revelations in the death of Javier Ambler raise questions about Williamson County deputies’ practice of pursuing drivers for minor crimes.  

A local prosecutor says the circumstances are troubling because it was being filmed for A&E Network’s real-time police show “Live PD.”

