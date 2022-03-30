SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating an incident where a police officer fired gunshots at a man at in San Benito.

According to police, San Benito officers were called to a residence on Stenger Street in reference to a domestic disturbance at 10:41 p.m. on Monday. It was the second time on Monday that officers were called to this location, according to police.

A woman called the police advising them that her son was acting aggressive toward family members and had thrown a knife in her direction.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman told them that her son was inside the house breaking items.

Officers entered the house and made contact with the man inside of a bedroom. When the man saw the officer, he grabbed a glass bottle in a “threatening manner,” according to police.

The man raised the glass bottle above his head “in an attempt to strike the officer.” Police commanded the man to drop the bottle several times, but his demands were refused.

At this point, the officer fired two shots at the man, subduing him.

The 35-year-old man was injured and transported to a local hospital. He remains in stable condition, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing between the San Benito Police Department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.