San Antonio spends 315k to stop Chick-fil-A from opening

Legal fees including two lawsuits and a federal investigation racked up more than $315,000 as the city voted to bar the restaurant from the airport.

(FOX NEWS) — A Chick-fil-A store in San Antonio is costing the city more than $315,000.

The city council voted to bar Chick-fil-A from opening in the San Antonio airport, citing the company’s “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior” back in March.

Since then, the city has spent more than $315,000 on two lawsuits and a federal investigation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a “save Chick-fil-A” bill in June in an effort to protect “freedom of religion” according to Senator Bryan Hughes.

The investigation centers around if the council discriminated against the company for “the owners religious beliefs.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: