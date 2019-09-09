San Antonio Fire Department to form task force on hoarding

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Fire Department says it’s working to form a task force to help identify people in hoarding situations around the Texas city.

The San Antonio Express-News reports all four fire fatalities this year in the city have involved hoarding.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood tells the city council he hopes the task force can be up and running by 2020.

Officials say hoarding has been a serious, and sometimes deadly, issue when it comes to fires, as it’s difficult for people to get out of a burning home cluttered by hoarding and it’s difficult for firefighters to enter.

Hood says although details of the task force are still being discussed, he wants to ensure help and resources are made available to people identified as hoarding.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com