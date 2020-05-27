San Antonio Chick-fil-A hosts graduation

(FOX NEWS) — Chick-fil-A steps up to give some of its young employees their own high school graduation.
The fast food chain’s San Antonio, Texas location celebrated a socially distant outdoor ceremony for five of its employees on Friday.
The grads, some wearing a cap and gown, walked a red carpet, received a gift basket and posed for a photo with the cow, the chain’s mascot.
Restaurant officials saying they didn’t want the students’ hard work to go uncelebrated.
