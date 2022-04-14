AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced to Texans that they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

Emergency supplies will be tax-free starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and end at midnight on Monday, April 25.

According to a press release, for online purchases, delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are a part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation item being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation item can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

“Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced at less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

Portable generators are priced at less than $3,000.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray, and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, according to Comptroller reports.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves and camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

Tents

For more information on emergency supplies that may be purchased tax-free, visit here.