AUSTIN / SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Music Office (TMO) announced Thursday that the Village of Salado, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community.

The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities. With support from the TMO, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State, and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Music Friendly Communities certified by the TMO are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur local job creation and economic growth.

The community celebration featuring live music and hosted by the Village of Salado and the TMO is scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion of the Shady Villa Hotel – located at 416 S. Main Street. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Mayor Michael Coggin.

Salado joins over 30 other Texas cities which have received the official Music Friendly Community designation – joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, Dallas, Bryan, McAllen, and Wimberley. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

For more information on the community celebration on June 12, you can go here. For more information about the Texas Music Friendly Community program, you can go here.