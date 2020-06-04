Russell Stover Chocolates closing Colorado plant over virus

DENVER (The Denver Post) — Russell Stover Chocolates has announced that its candy plant in Montrose, Colorado will close seven months ahead of schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means that 217 employees will lose their jobs.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company had announced in January that the plant and a Montrose retail store close by March 2021, with operations shifted to Texas and Kansas.

The process was accelerated because of COVID-19.

The plant employed about 400 people when the company first made the announcement.

But many employees already left for other jobs.

The remaining 217 workers will be let go by the end of August.