AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Rockdale teacher has resigned amid allegations she had a relationship with a high school student, according to the district, which said it had also completed an investigation and reported the situation to authorities.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation due to privacy laws and in order to protect all parties involved, we can confirm that the process was rigorous and thorough,” Rockdale ISD Superintendent Denise Monzingo wrote in a statement.

The district did not specify when it received the report but said it looked into it with “the utmost seriousness.” It emphasized its goal is “to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for every student” and that it deals with any allegations “promptly and with great care.”

Rockdale ISD only has one high school, Rockdale High School, which is off Childress Drive. According to its website, it has about 475 students and takes “pride in our close-knit and vibrant community.”