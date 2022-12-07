ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson Police Department patrol sergeant is being recognized for his life-saving actions.

Robinson Police and Fire responded on September 16 to a fully-engulfed house fire on West Moonlight Drive. The City of Hewitt Fire Department, Lorena Fire Department and Robinson Police Department also assisted. When units arrived, emergency personnel went into action.

Robinson PD Patrol Sergeant Mike Noel discovered someone was still in the house, prompting him to break a window and call out for her. The individual followed his voice and safely exited the burning home.

Due to Sgt. Noel’s heroic actions, the Robinson Volunteer Fire department recognized him with a Life-Saving Award.

(Courtesy: Robinson Police Department)

