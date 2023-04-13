Robinson (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Robinson Police Department has identified Derek J. Daigneault as the person who left a burning body in a field near Heston Circle on April 5th.

The department says officers found evidence that lead them to call the Wichita Kansas Police Department to watch out for Daigneault.

On Saturday, April 8th, Wichita Police officers tried to pull Daigneault’s vehicle over. They say he raced off and rammed several police units during a high-speed chase before they caught and arrested him. He is currently in the Sedgwick County Jail on unrelated charges.

Robinson Police officers believe they know the identity of the person found dead in a burning brush pile, but they are awaiting positive identification.

Investigators say neither person is connected to the Robinson area. They feel this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

According to court documents FOX 44 News received, Daigneault faces 15 charges in Wichita, Kansas. His bond is set at $767,000.