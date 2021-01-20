Robbery suspect: “I’m doing this for my kids, I have to feed my kids”

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department Robbery Division investigators are looking for a robbery suspect who said he needed to “feed his kids” as he held up a convenience store in South Houston.

The suspect then drives to a second convenience store not far away and committed a second robbery, according to police. Take a look at the store surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened on December 11th.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. If you have a tip Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS where you will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss