WACO, Texas (FOX 44)– The Alzheimer’s Association and Stoney Brook Senior Living Facility are getting ready for the 20th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

“Work with them every year and we sign up for the walk every year. We sponsor the walk and raise money for our team,” says Vanessa Hamblin with the Stoney Brook Senior Living Facility.

Stoney Brook held a Rita’s and Registration event to get more people in the area registered for the walk,

“We’re having margaritas. Actually, it’s also taco Tuesday, so we’re having some tacos as well and some desserts and snacks and stuff,” says Hamblin.

About 150 people in the Waco area have already registered for the walk.

Maggie Sanders registered for the event in honor of her mother Vivian who passed away 2 years ago due to the disease.

“18 months or so she knew I was a nice lady, but she really didn’t know who I was. I was just a nice lady who came to visit and I miss her terribly,” says Maggie Sanders.

For Vanessa Reyna, who has worked closely with patients who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s finds it important to get people registered in order to spread awareness.

“It has broken my heart to see all the different things, to see somebody who had a life, who was able to joke, who was very smart to be a husband, father, mother, wife, and no longer be there,” says volunteer Martina Reyna.

The Alzheimer’s Association is trying to fill the East Brazos park with flowers.

“Our goal this year is to get a thousand people to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Currently, we have about 20% right now and we’re trying to reach the goal by October 29th,” says Reyna.