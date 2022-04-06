HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A doctor convicted of falsely diagnosing patients with diseases to increase his revenue will soon be sentenced for his crimes.

A U.S. District Court judge scheduled the sentencing for Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 65, for May 18.

In January 2020, Zamora-Quezada, a South Texas rheumatologist, was found guilty of seven counts of health fraud, one count of attempting to commit health fraud, and one count of obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators falsely told patients they suffered from life-long diseases that required extensive and expensive treatment. His patients included children, elderly people, and disabled people.

Zamora-Quezada would diagnose patients with rheumatoid arthritis and prescribe them with toxic, medically unnecessary medication treatments. These treatments included chemotherapy injections and intravenous infusions.

These actions were done from 2000 until his indictment in May 2018. Zamora-Quezada ran medical practices in Brownsville, Edinburg, McAllen, and San Antonio.

During the health care fraud scheme, Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators facilitated over $325 million for their personal use.

Zamora-Quezada and his co-conspirators used the funds garnered from this treatment to purchase private jets, luxury vehicles, real estate, and expensive clothing, according to court records.

In coordination with the conviction, Zamora-Quezada was ordered to forfeit properties in the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Colorado, and Mexico.

After being found guilty in January 2020, Zamora-Quezada was originally set for sentencing in March 2020, however, this has been delayed multiple times and is now set for May 18. However, this may change as the investigation continues.

Meisy Angelica Zamora, Jorge’s wife, and Estella Santos Natera, Zamora’s billing supervisor, were also charged in federal court but were found not guilty of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The Rio Grande Valley Health Care Fraud Task Force handled the investigation.